Caught on Camera: This reckless Bus driver could have caused a horrific accident..Oh God! (VIDEO)

Friday, 05 January 2018 - Reckless driving is the chief cause of road accidents in Kenya and this video is just a tip of the iceberg of how careless some drivers can be.





The driver of this Bus was overlapping at high speed at a known black spot along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.





Thank God the 'guardian angels' worked overtime to avert what would have been a freak accident.





While some have blamed NTSA and others resign to evil spirits, this is a reckless driver who should never be allowed to be on the road!





Watch the video below.





This madness is not about NTSA, Laws or evil spirits! This is a reckless driver who should never be allowed to be on the road! pic.twitter.com/Pg5DDX1Afg January 5, 2018