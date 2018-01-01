Caught on Camera: This reckless Bus driver could have caused a horrific accident..Oh God! (VIDEO)

Friday, 05 January 2018 - Reckless driving is the chief cause of road accidents in Kenya and this video is just a tip of the iceberg of how careless some drivers can be.

The driver of this Bus was overlapping at high speed at a known black spot along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Thank God the 'guardian angels' worked overtime to avert what would have been a freak accident.

While some have blamed NTSA and others resign to evil spirits, this is a reckless driver who should never be allowed to be on the road!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

