Caught on Camera! Armed robbery attempt gone very wrong - This VIDEO is going viral.

Friday, January 12, 2018 - This idiot tried to rob an electronics shop but things didn’t go according to plan.





From the CCTV footage, the would be robber is seen casually walking into the cell phone store.





He then demanded someone to open the cash box but the quick thinking staff walked out in a huff and locked the door from outside.





When it hit him that he was stuck in the shop, he started begging and even praying because he was headed to jail.





Well, when your forty days are nigh - this is what happens.





Watch the video below.



