Call Centre Agents Jobs in Kenya (34K)
Salary: KShs 34k
Sheer Logic is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for the position of Contact Centre Agent. This is a one year contract.
Responsibilities:
· Determines requirements by working with customers.
· Answers inquiries by clarifying desired information; researching, locating, and providing information.
· Resolves problems by clarifying issues; researching and exploring answers and alternative solutions; implementing solutions; escalating unresolved problems.
· Fulfills requests by clarifying desired information; completing transactions; forwarding requests.
Qualifications
· Degree/ Diploma in any field
· Excellent communication skills
· Presentable with good interpersonal skills
· Good presentation skills.
How to Apply:Send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogic.co.ke by 20th January 2018, clearly stating “ Contact Centre Agent “ as the subject.