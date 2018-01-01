Call Centre Agents Jobs in Kenya (34K)

Job Profile: Contact Centre Agents

Salary: KShs 34k

Sheer Logic is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for the position of Contact Centre Agent. This is a one year contract.

Responsibilities:

· Determines requirements by working with customers.

· Answers inquiries by clarifying desired information; researching, locating, and providing information.

· Resolves problems by clarifying issues; researching and exploring answers and alternative solutions; implementing solutions; escalating unresolved problems.

· Fulfills requests by clarifying desired information; completing transactions; forwarding requests.

Qualifications

· Degree/ Diploma in any field

· Excellent communication skills

· Presentable with good interpersonal skills

· Good presentation skills.

How to Apply:

Send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogic.co.ke by 20th January 2018, clearly stating “ Contact Centre Agent “ as the subject.