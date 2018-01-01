Call Centre Agents Jobs in Kenya (34K)

Job Profile: Contact Centre Agents
Salary: KShs 34k
Sheer Logic is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for the position of Contact Centre Agent. This is a one year contract.
Responsibilities:
·         Determines requirements by working with customers.
·         Answers inquiries by clarifying desired information; researching, locating, and providing information.

·         Resolves problems by clarifying issues; researching and exploring answers and alternative solutions; implementing solutions; escalating unresolved problems.
·         Fulfills requests by clarifying desired information; completing transactions; forwarding requests.
Qualifications
·         Degree/ Diploma in any field
·         Excellent communication skills
·         Presentable with good interpersonal skills
·         Good presentation skills.
How to Apply:
Send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogic.co.ke by 20th January 2018, clearly stating “ Contact Centre Agent “ as the subject.

   

