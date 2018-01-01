Boda Boda riders raze down Simba Coach Bus after hitting and killing one of them in Malindi - PHOTOs.

Saturday, 06 January 2018 - A bus belonging to Simba Coach has been burned by angry boda boda riders after hitting and killing a rider along the Malindi-Mombasa Highway.





Witnesses however say the boda boda operator tried to overtake dangerously when he was run over by the oncoming bus.





The rowdy boda boda riders blocked the road and forced passengers out of the bus to before setting it on fire.





This is...



