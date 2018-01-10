Black boy in H&M’s ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’ ad to get million dollar modeling deal from P. DIDDY

Black boy in H&M’s ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’ ad to get million dollar modeling deal from P. DIDDYEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 06:27
Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - A controversial ad by clothing line H&M which features a black child wearing a jumper with the slogan ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’ has stirred a storm on social media with many deeming it racist.
While the Swedish brand has since apologised and promised such a ‘mistake’ will never happen again, the damage has been done.
Firstly, Canadian based singer, The Weekend, has cut his ties with the....
