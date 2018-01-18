Big blow to UHURU/ RUTO as 15 Jubilee MCAs vow to join RAILA ODINGA’s MCAs and initiate the People’s Assembly

Big blow to UHURU/ RUTO as 15 Jubilee MCAs vow to join RAILA ODINGA’s MCAs and initiate the People’s AssemblyPolitics 08:11
Tuesday January 18,2018 - A section of Marsabit County MCAs have vowed to join NASA’s call to form the 'People’s Assembly' after the Jubilee Government exasperated them.
Addressing the press in Marsabit town on Tuesday, the MCAs said the will join NASA because President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Ukur Yattani as a Cabinet Secretary.
Majority Leader Halkano Konso (Uran ward) said that the House would convene a special sitting by…
