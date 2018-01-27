Big blow to UHURU as US/UK endorse RAILA ODINGA oath taking ceremony on Tuesday! He is the President of Kenya

Saturday January 27, 2018 - The swearing of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President has received a huge boost after a group of Kenyans living in Diaspora said they did not recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta's legitimacy in office.





The Kenyans said that they will form their assembly in solidarity with NASA supporters before the end of the month ahead of the swearing in scheduled for Tuesday, January 30th, at 10 AM.





“We are committed to the NASA course in the fight for electoral injustice.”





“In the year of 2018, it is our hope and belief that our nation will be liberated.”





“We in…



