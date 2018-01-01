Betting Jobs in Nairobi - Dafabet Kenya

Our client, Dafabet Kenya (www.dafabet.co.ke), is Africa’s leading online betting site and home to some of the best gaming products on the web that includes best odds, cash-out, instant pay-outs, live streaming and wide array of other gaming products.

They are seeking to recruit a motivated and self-driven professional to fill in the following position in their Nairobi office:

Customer Service Team Leader

The Customer Service Team Leader will be responsible for driving maximum efficiency and high levels of customer service whilst preserving the image of the company.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Providing training and development to the Customer Service staff

· Ensuring efficient communications to customers

· Ensuring daily/weekly/monthly reporting is managed in line with management expectations

· Responsible for chat/call/email evaluation, resolution and follow up.

· Working closely with the QA function to ensure continuous improvement

· Developing, implementing and maintaining policies and procedures to ensure quality customer service

· Ensuring quality customer service, product innovations and promotions

· Providing effective feedback to the Management regarding process flow and interdepartmental concerns when necessary

Key Skills and Qualifications:

· Degree in Customer Service or any related field

· A minimum of 4 years’ experience in a similar role

· Proficient in MS Office applications

· Results-oriented with a sense of urgency, and manages stress and pressure well

· Excellent communication and problem solving skills

· Strong organisational skills, with a proven track record of working under pressure and tight deadlines

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by Wednesday 24th January 2018, clearly stating the subject heading “CUSTOMER SERVICE TEAM LEADER”.





Customer Service Agent

The Customer Service Agent will be responsible for responding promptly and effectively to incoming customer calls, chats and emails as well as providing technical support to customers.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Handling and resolving customers’ issue via email, online chatting tools and phones (inbound and outbound)

· Providing answers and solutions to the customers in a professional manner

· Responding promptly and effectively to incoming customer calls, chats and emails

· Ensuring that more complex customer issues are followed up and resolved in a timely manner

· Developing customer relationships by maintaining contact at an appropriate level

· Ensuring feedback on recurring customer issues is given to the Team Leader

Key Skills and Qualifications:

· Diploma/ Degree in Customer Service or any related field

· A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar role or contact centre environment

· Strong organisational skills, with a proven track record of working under pressure and tight deadlines

· Excellent communication, problem solving and interpersonal skills

· A proven team player with a can do attitude. Flexible approach to working in a dynamic and often hectic environment

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by Wednesday 24th January 2018 clearly stating the subject heading “CUSTOMER SERVICE AGENT”.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.