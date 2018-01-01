Be Warned, this K-GAS is fake, you are risking your lives (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 17 January 2018 - This is a must read if you use K-Gas and please share widely to warn others.





WARNING!!!! FAKE K-GAS IN CIRCULATION VERY RISKY





Please be informed, There is fake K-GAS 6kgs cylinders in circulation.





The fake cylinders have not been passed by Kenya beareau of standards and have not been validated by SGS a requirement for all gas cylinders in the market.





The material used to manufacture the cylinder looks very light and may be susceptible to exploding.





It actually looks like "Mabati". Most of them are fairly new and very appealing.





Take care when buying .





You could be…



