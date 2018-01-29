Be ready to die tomorrow if you try to access Uhuru Park for RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in - Police tell NASA supporters

Be ready to die tomorrow if you try to access Uhuru Park for RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in - Police tell NASA supportersEditor's Choice 09:52
Monday January 29, 2018 - Nairobi County Commander, Japheth Koome, has said none of the groups that have expressed interest in using Uhuru Park tomorrow will be allowed in.
In a press statement on Sunday, Koome also outlawed tomorrow's swearing in ceremony of NASA leader, Raila Odinga.
The decision may lead to a confrontation between NASA supporters and police and this may lead to casualties.
“I have a responsibility to…
I wish Nelson Marwa was the commandant of Nairobi County.