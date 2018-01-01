Be careful, See what this Kamba woman called MWENDE is doing in Mpesa shops (PHOTOs and VIDEO)

Wednesday, 10 January 2018 - Be careful of this Kamba woman called Mwende who was captured on CCTV.





This is what she is doing in Mpesa shops.





The woman above goes by the the name purity mwende mutuko (as per id given) aka mama sam. She came to my new mpesa (3days old) wanting to deposit 60k. As per pr otocol i asked for her id and the cash, i counterchecked the cash and it was genuine and intact.





She then said i wait she calls the 2 pple she wanted to send the money to and they were mteja and i should give it back apeleke bank. Immediately i gave her, another lady walks in wanting a cover and just as i turned to pick a cover from the wall display, (as per cctv footage) this is the time she swapped the 60k bundle with a fake bundle of the same in her purse.





In split seconds. Immediately i turned she was standing there n requested i just deposit it with an extra 1k to cater for charges just incase 'hawana ya kutoa'. Long story short, its after she left the shop that i had a strange feeling n went back to the tillbox only to find a bundle of strange notes. The cover lady was used to keep me busy a little longer to buy time for purity to have withdrawn the cash. Tried reversal but it was too late.

*observe the red purse keenly for the 2 different bundles n the video for the swapping. Real quick.





0704-154640 Is the number she was using, registered under Purity mwende mutuko.





Iv posted this to alert any unsuspecting kenyans coz from my…



