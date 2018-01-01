Be careful Kenyans, this is what is happening outside the recently opened NAIVAS along Moi Avenue.

Tuesday, 16 January 2018 - There are thugs and conmen operating outside the recently opened Naivas Supermarket along Moi Avenue (where Barclays Bank used to be).

When you see a man with a skin condition and swelling all over his body begging for financial support outside the Supermarket, don’t pay attention.

Move fast.

There is this post from a concerned city resident that...

