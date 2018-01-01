Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Are you a self –driven individual looking for an employer that grows with you, look no further, Co-operative Bank is seeking a skilled and reliable quantity surveyor to join our established organization.

We are looking for a highly experienced candidate with a record of accomplishment and an expert in quantity surveying.

Reporting to the Head Projects and Facilities, the Quantity Surveyor is responsible for proper contracting, cost management and value management for Bank’s construction, refurbishment and maintenance projects.

He manages all aspects of contractual and financial side of construction.

The Role

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

· Provide support to the Bank in construction, project management, maintenance and security of the Bank’s capital assets in particular Bank premises with emphasis on structural and construction issues.

· Manage and oversee routine scheduled maintenance work and respond to equipment faults and carry out quality inspections on jobs.

· Ensure proper contracting, cost management and value management for Bank’s construction, refurbishment and maintenance projects.

· Work closely with key internal and external stakeholders to develop cost reduction strategies and implementation plans.

· Supervise projects in liaison with the Bank’s consultants, to successful completion within the shortest period as may be agreed from time to time.

· Manage construction costs in the new outlets and other refurbishments as may be agreed from time to time.

· Prepare blank bills of quantities and other tender documents to be issued to contractors for tendering.

· Liaise with procurement team and external consultants on all tender processes including shortlisting of contractors, tender invitations, tender opening and tender evaluation.

· Prepare valuations for in-house projects, evaluate and monitor payments to contractors at various stages of construction.

· Ensure complete and proper documentation of all on-going and completed projects such as contracts, performance bonds, and all necessary documentation.

· Prepare repair specifications, select suitable contractors to carry out the works and prepare maintenance tender documents.

Desired Skills and Experience

· A bachelor’s degree in Building Economics or equivalent

· A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role in a fast-paced environment.

· Strong Preventive and Active maintenance skills, Construction & Project Management skills

· Excellent communication, analytical and interpersonal skills.

· Excellent business skills and knowledge of managing budgets, leading a team and liaising with suppliers.

· Ability to build strong relationships across the organization.

· Advanced report writing and presentation skills.

· Sound ability to prioritize, time-manage, and honor deadline.





Services Engineer

Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.

We are looking for dynamic, creative and self-oriented professionals with the capacity to understand a wide range of engineering functions and procedures coupled with good diagnostic and problem-solving skills.

Reporting to the Head – Projects & Facilities Unit, the Services Engineer will be charged with the responsibility to ensure proper and cost effective maintenance of serviceable items i.e. air conditioners, electrical faults, structured cabling, generators and other bank equipment.

The Role

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

· Design maintenance strategies, procedures and methods including planning and undertaking scheduled maintenance to minimize unpredicted breakdowns, assess and analyze repair and breakdown costs and recommend equipment upgrading or replacement.

· Manage and oversee routine scheduled maintenance work and respond to equipment faults while carrying out quality inspections on jobs to verify and forward job cards and invoices to Finance for payment.

· Arrange specialist procurement of fixtures, fittings or components. This will entail preparing bills of quantities for new and refurbished branches to include intruder alarm, CCTV, internal and fascia signage.

· Dealing with emergencies, unplanned problems and repairs by responding to breakdowns with agility and following up with vendors doing diagnosis and repair of equipment.

· Write maintenance strategies to help with installation and commissioning guidelines for obtaining specialist components, fixtures or fittings.

· Control Capital Expenditure for projects and maintain renovation costs.

· Maintain statistical and financial records for premises and equipment that are up-to-date.

· Ensure compliance with health and safety legislation.

· Manage inventory of supplies and bank equipment including generators, Air Conditioners, vault doors and safes, ATMs and firefighting equipment.

· Prepare bills of quantities and tender specification as required in relation to specialist items installations.

· Prepare repair specifications, select suitable contractors to carry out the works and prepare maintenance tender documents.

Desired Skills and Experience

· A Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Mechatronics Engineering from a recognized university.

· 3 years’ experience in a similar role in a fast-paced environment. Good knowledge in Air-conditioning and Refrigeration will be an added advantage.

· Good understanding of Health and Safety regulations as stipulated in the Law, knowledge of the contract law, and arbitration related to building construction.

· Highly flexible with the ability to travel to distant branches when required (Must have a valid driving license) and willing to put in extra hours to ensure jobs are completed on schedule and to specification.

· Excellent business skills and knowledge of managing budgets, leading a team and liaising with suppliers.

· The capacity to understand a wide range of engineering functions and procedures.









Civil / Structural Engineer

Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.

We are looking for dynamic, creative and self-oriented professionals with the capacity to understand a wide range of engineering functions and procedures coupled with good diagnostic and problem-solving skills.

Reporting to the Head Projects and Facilities, the role-holder will provide support to the Bank in construction / project management: maintenance and security of the Bank’s capital assets in particular Bank premises with emphasis on structural and construction issues.

He/she will work closely with key internal and external stakeholders to develop cost reduction strategies and implementation plans, and supervise projects in liaison with the Bank’s consultants to ensure faster completion.

The Role

The successful jobholder will be expected to:

· Develop briefs for constructions/ alterations and refurbishment works on Bank’s premises, make budgetary recommendations and use these as a basis of cost management throughout the project design / definition cycle.

· Provide building / support services to other Branches/ Head Office Departments and supervise within given scales.

· Implement Service Level Agreements externally with contractors and consultants and internally with Branches and Departments and ensure SLA compliance.

· Ensure maintenance of up-to-date records for premises and equipment and ensure health & safety regulations are adhered to as stipulated by the law.

· Prepare valuations for in-house projects, evaluate and monitor payments to contractors at various stages of construction, and ensure payments are done for works executed or services delivered.

· Undertake cost analysis for repair and maintenance project works, reviewing and advising on cost estimates submitted by external consultants.

· Liaise with internal team at Projects & Facilities to review costings for minor works undertaken internally and ensure to obtain quality advice from other team members internally with requisite sign-offs for internal projects.

· Review bills of quantities and other tender documents prepared by the consultants for projects that are being supervised by external consultants to ensure they are complete, up-to standard and cost effective for the Bank.

· Analyze and report on opened tenders and quotations, negotiating with potential suppliers/ contractors and advising on contractor selection for projects done in house (i.e. where external consultants are not involved).

· Ensure strict adherence to all regulations, statutes, standards, practices and all internal processes and procedures as per the relevant manuals and comply with all relevant external legislation and regulations with regard to Compliance requirements.

Qualifications, Skills & Attributes

The successful jobholder will be required to possess the following qualifications: –

· A Bachelor’s degree in Civil & Structural Engineering from a recognized university.

· 3 years’ experience in a similar role in a fast-paced environment.

· Good understanding of Health and Safety regulations as stipulated in the Law, knowledge of the contract law, and arbitration related to building construction.

· Highly flexible with the ability to travel to distant branches when required and potential for extended working hours to ensure jobs get completed on schedule and to specification.

· Excellent business skills and knowledge of managing budgets, leading a team and liaising with suppliers.

· The capacity to understand a wide range of engineering functions and procedures.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number CSE/SFM/2018 by 4th February 2018.

We are an equal opportunity employer.