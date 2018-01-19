Baby shower drama! They hired a STR!PP£R for this LADY’s baby shower - VIDEO

Saturday, January 20, 2018 - Women world over have made b aby showers such a big deal despite the fact that it was traditionally meant only for the family’s first child.





This is an event where the mother-to-be was ‘showered’ with gifts, hence the name.





Initially, o nly women were invited but that has changed.





Usually, friends, family and colleagues of the mother to be gather, play some silly games, cut cake and hand over their gifts and that is it.





However, some are thinking outside the box in a bid to spice it up.





A case in point is this video going viral where this lady’s crazy friends hired a str!pp£r to entertain her. No wonder a few men showed up.





Watch the madness below



