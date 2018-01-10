BABU OWINO says he has changed completely - I will never be RAILA ODINGA‘s drama queen and abuse UHURU

Friday January 10, 2018 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has said that one of his New Year’s resolutions is to change from being a controversial lawmaker to a servant of the people.





Owino, who made many headlines last year for all the wrong reasons, said he is now a changed man and he will never be an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) drama queen.





In an exclusive interview with a local daily on Tuesday , Owino admitted to have turned a new leaf and now wants to…



