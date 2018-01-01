BABU OWINO nearly falls into depression after the judge in his case refused a hefty bribe, He is going home.

Monday, 15 January 2018 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is spending sleepless nights after it dawned on him that he could lose his seat in the petition filed against his win.





The cunning Babu has been trying to contact the judge who is handling his case and sending emissaries to woo him with a hefty bribe but his efforts are futile.





The judge has been ignoring Babu Owino’s calls and this has been causing him sleepless nights.





The youthful MP has even kept a...



