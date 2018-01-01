Aviation Jobs in Kenya - DAC Aviation

DAC Aviation (EA) Limited

Vacancies

We have the following vacancies which we would like to fill with qualified individuals who wish to be part of our professional team.

Safety Manager

The main objective of this position is the implementation and day to day running of the safety system.

The position reports to the Director of Safety.

Qualification Requirements:

1. Holds a degree, preferably in Aviation or a related field.

2. A technically qualified person in the field of flight operations or holder of a private pilot’s Licence (PPL) or an engineering licence.

3. At least three (3) years’ experience in aviation safety, quality, flight operations or aircraft Maintenance.

4. Successfully completed training in ICAO Safety Management System

5. Successfully completed an internal Auditor’s course from an approved training organisation.

6. Computer literate.









Safety Assistant

Qualification Requirements:

1. Holds a degree or diploma in aviation or a related field

2. Has successfully completed a Safety Management Systems Course (ICAO)

3. Has at least one year experience ¡n safety, flight operations, audit or aircraft engineering.

4. Computer literate.









Technical Support Services Manager (TSSM)

Qualification Requirements:

1. A degree holder in aviation or a related field

2. Must have proven experience with the development and upkeep of aircraft maintenance programs

3. Must have at least five (5) years experience in aircraft technical records and maintenance planning

4. Computer literate at an advanced level. Conversant with electronic technical records systems.

5. Proven Managerial and Communications training and skills

6. Conversant with KCAA regulations









Avionics Engineer

Licenses coverage:

1. Category: X (instruments, Electrical)

2. Category: X (Autopilot- Aeroplanes)

3. Category: X (Compass compensation and adjustments)

4. Category R ( Radios)

Qualifications as follows:

a) Must have practical aviation working experience of at least 5 years

b) Must be an Engineer who has held certification capability for at least 2 year.

c) Experience on (Bombardier Dash 8, and Caravan) and preferably holding type training on the same.

d) Has shop experience on aircraft radio equipment and other aircraft avionics equipment

e) Valid Human Factors training within the last two years is an added advantage

f) Dash 8 Q 400 and CRJ-100/200 experience and type training is an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send their applications enclosing an application letter, CV, Copies of academic testimonials, names of three referees and a daytime telephone contact.

The application should reach us by January 26, 2017 sent to the address provided below.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please indicate on the envelope the position you are applying for.

The Human Resources Manager,