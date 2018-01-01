AUKOT warns UHURU against dialoguing with RAILA - He is a no body and will make you weak, dialogue with me instead

Tuesday January 2, 2018 - Thirdway Alliance Presidential candidate, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta not to dialogue with NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





Aukot says that doing so will make Uhuru Kenyatta look weak because Raila Odinga has nothing left.





“Raila Odinga has no basis on which to dialogue.”





“On which basis does he want to dialogue with the President?”





“If President Uhuru Kenyatta accepts to...



