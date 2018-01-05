ATWOLI tells LUHYAs to emulate LUOs and ‘stand for something’ - Stop following ‘tumbo politicians’ like NAMWAMBA

Friday January 5, 2018 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has asked members of the Luhya community to emulate the courage of their Luo Mashemeji who have been showing unending loyalty to their leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking in Buteere on Wednesday , Atwoli said the Luhya community must shun the Kitu Kidogo mentality and learn how to stand firm in the face of intimidation.





“Why is my community not…



