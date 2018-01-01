ATWOLI tears KALONZO ‘the betrayer’ into pieces and reveals his dirty deals with MOI (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - Wiper leader and NASA co-principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, is under intense scrutiny after his no-show at Uhuru Park for the ‘swearing in’ alongside Raila Odinga.





Raila was forced to take the oath alone after Kalonzo went MIA despite having promised to show up for the controversial ceremony.





However, Kalonzo has pulled such a move before which saw him nicknamed a ‘watermelon’ and ‘chameleon’ due to his unreliability.





In this video below, outspoken COTU chairman, Francis Atwoli described the former Vice President as a ‘betrayer of social justice’ referring to his infamous shuttle diplomacy in 2011 where he was rallying African Countries to pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC)





Watch the video below.



