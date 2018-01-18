Arrest this old man called RAILA ODINGA! He is about to swear himself as President – MARAGA’s relatives tell UHURU

Thursday January 18, 2018 - A section of Jubilee Party leaders from Nyamira County now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to order for the arrest of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





They want him apprehended for threatening to form a parallel Government.





On Wednesday , Raila told Voice of America that he may form a Government from exile, a move that has further intensified political tension in the country.





"I may decide to…



