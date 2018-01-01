Any judge is free to swear in RAILA - CJ MARAGA dismisses letter warning Judges to keep off NASA’s swearing in at Uhuru Park

Friday January 26, 2018 - Chief Justice David Maraga has dismissed a letter he allegedly sent to Judges and Magistrates warning them to keep off NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s swearing in.





This follows a letter doing rounds on social media, supposedly authored by Maraga, purporting to warn Judges to keep off the NASA event.





However, Maraga has dismissed the letter as fake saying the Judiciary is independent and any Judge if free swear in Raila Odinga.





The letter purported that Uhuru Kenyatta was the duly elected President of Kenya and therefore should be...



