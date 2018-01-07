An inside look into the tag of war between UHURU/ RUTO over the Cabinet! Their closest friend reveals it to Kenyans

Sunday January 7, 2018 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has finally spoken about the alleged division between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.





The media reported on Saturday that Uhuru and Ruto are not in good terms due to disagreements over Cabinet appointments.





Duale decided to speak to journalists on Saturday to reveal details of the rift between the two leaders.





The Leader of Majority in Parliament said there is…



