ALFRED KETER now names 2 people misleading UHURU and RUTO and you won’t believe it! These two will kill Jubilee

Friday January 19, 2018 - Defiant Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, named two people on Friday that he believes are misleading President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Keter named Majority Leader, Aden Duale, and Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, as those that are misleading the President and his Deputy regarding Parliamentary appointments.





This is after Uhuru ordered Jubilee to sack Keter and others who were illegally elected to head Parliamentary Committees.





He said the two were feeding the....



