Alarm as KIKUYU MEN refuse to marry KIKUYU LADIES, No one wants LADIES from Central.

Alarm Over Rate Of Kikuyu Men Marrying From Other Tribes





It looks like a soft revolution, but there's increasingly more Kikuyu men marrying outside their tribe in recent years, studies have shown. And this has led to alarm by the Kikuyu Council of Elders who warn of impending calamity and extinction of their tribe within the next 30 years, going by current life-expectancy rates.





But what led to this state of affairs?





Well these stereotypes of Kikuyu Women are driving their men away. For instance, when a Nyeri woman cut off her husband’s genitals and made the national news, immediately Nyeri women started being profiled and shunned. The spin-off effect of such a single act, has widespread consequences.





In recent years, we have also heard of this infamous woman from “Kabete” (Kiambu) who uses a prolonged killing method, by slowly poisoning her husband’s food using steel-wire leading to sudden collapse/death. The saying that “Behind every successful Kikuyu woman is a dead husband” was coined from these mysterious deaths.





Kikuyu’s historically, were also the first community to blindly embrace religion as imported by white colonialists. Everywhere that the mzungu went, they faced hostilities but it was in Kikuyu Land where they found a home. As Kikuyu’s closed their eyes to pray, the muzungu was stealing their land. And that's how easily they were conquered.





In the same vein, when this whole feminism/women-empowerment wave started blowing across the country, Kikuyu parents were the…



