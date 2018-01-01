AHMEDNASSIR ABDULAHI reveals 15 Judges who can swear in RAILA after MARAGA indirectly gave them go ahead

Friday January 26, 2018 - Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi has tabled a list of 15 judges and magistrates who can swear in Raila Odinga as the People’s President on 30th of January.





This comes after Chief Justice David Maraga indirectly gave the Judges a green light to partake in the controversial oath-taking if they so wish.





Maraga said the Judiciary is an independent institution and Judges were free to do what they feel and want.





He was....



