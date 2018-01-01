Administrative Assistant / Office Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, a fast growing security firm based in Nairobi, wishes to recruit an Admin Assistant / Office Assistant position to join their team.
Duties and Responsibilities:
·         Receiving and attending to walk in clients and directing them to the right office, answering phone calls, replying to emails.
·         Receiving, sorting, recording and distributing incoming posts, organizing and sending out posts.
·         Making accurate and timely correspondence, present minutes of meetings and other reports and documents as instructed.
·         Office book keeping, managing monthly petty cash
·         Reconciling and providing timely and accurate weekly and monthly reports as required
Skills and Requirements:
·         Fluent communication skills both written and spoken
·         Good time management skills
·         Diploma in Business Administration
·         1-2 year experience in administrative duties
·         Good IT application skills
Interested candidates can send an updated CV to carldavisltd@gmail.com on or before 27th January 2018.
Indicate Admin Assistant on the subject and your current and expected salary.

   

