Administrative Assistant / Office Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, a fast growing security firm based in Nairobi, wishes to recruit an Admin Assistant / Office Assistant position to join their team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Receiving and attending to walk in clients and directing them to the right office, answering phone calls, replying to emails.

· Receiving, sorting, recording and distributing incoming posts, organizing and sending out posts.

· Making accurate and timely correspondence, present minutes of meetings and other reports and documents as instructed.

· Office book keeping, managing monthly petty cash

· Reconciling and providing timely and accurate weekly and monthly reports as required

Skills and Requirements:

· Fluent communication skills both written and spoken

· Good time management skills

· Diploma in Business Administration

· 1-2 year experience in administrative duties

· Good IT application skills

Interested candidates can send an updated CV to carldavisltd@gmail.com on or before 27th January 2018.