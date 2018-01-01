Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Business Partner Consultants Limited (BPC) is one of the leading management consultancy firms in the East, Central and Southern Africa Region. Our vision is to deliver best value that business and people can find in HR & Business Solutions.

BPC-Africa is currently expanding its portfolio and wants to engage best talent to deliver the following:

Vacant Position: Administrative Assistant

Main Purpose of the Job: Providing front office service while preparing, maintaining and following up on reports and documentation for both the Consultancy business and the School to achieve BPC Africa strategic plan.

Key Responsibilities

1. Ensuring office presentation and readiness, receiving and attending to customers face to face, by phone or online while ensuring their comfort, safety and security while in our premises.

2. Receiving, recording and sorting and distributing incoming post and organizing and sending outgoing post, including making follow up for action.

3. Preparing accurate and timely correspondence, presentations, minutes of meetings and other documents as instructed and making follow up for action.

4. Preparing and maintaining up-to-date records, spreadsheets and databases while organizing and storing paperwork, documents and computer-based information

5. Preparing invoices and following up on payments while ensuring accurate filling

6. Preparing statutory deductions ledger using invoices, office expenditure receipts and submitting to KRA and other bodies as directed.

7. Understanding & driving uptake of BPC products & services to achieve business plan in line with performance targets

8. Maintaining data spreadsheets on a daily basis and making weekly and monthly reports

9. Office bookkeeping, managing and maintaining office petty cash

10. Enhancing high standards of health and safety while ensuring relevant material availability, storage and issuance and supervising third party

11. Ensuring routine compliance and up to payments for statutory compliance including display of required office and business license and maintain up to date approved lease agreements and contracts for the business

12. Preparing Training and recruitment database as instructed, from time to time.

13. Reconciling and providing timely and accurate monthly reports in all areas as directed.

14. Identifying, implementing and benchmarking best practices in office management

15. Implementing change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture

Key Deliverables: Service Delivery, Customer Satisfaction, Quality and timely data input and information

Special Focus: Job Skills

· Customer Service Management

· Time Management skills

· Communication skills

· Interpersonal skills

· Change management

· Information management

· Fluency in IT packages and applications

· Book keeping skills

Competencies: Customer Focus, Accountability, Candid, Value Yielding partnerships

Qualifications

1. Higher Diploma in Business Administration/Management or equivalent

2. At-least 2 years’ relevant experience

Qualifying candidates to upload your details & CV through our website www.bpc.co.ke on or before 31st January, 2018

(Only qualifying & job-matching candidates will be contacted, however, all CVs will remain active in our data bank)