Administration Clerk Job in Kenya

Administration Clerk
Yandex Enterprises Limited is a firm dealing with sales and marketing of construction and building materials.

Responsibilities

·         Providing general office support services like drafting a variety of correspondence and other form of communication.
·         Assisting in recruitment – placing adverts, scheduling candidates for interviews and helping in selecting the ideal candidates.
·         Updating the staff list for resignations, transfers, change of designation and new staff.
·         Coordinating the exit/clearing process of staff who resign or are dismissed.
·         Implementing Human Resource strategies, policies, procedures and guidelines designed to achieve the institution’s strategic goals and vision.
·         Information management & archiving/ filing for HR related issues.
·         Ensuring that all employees have N.S.S.F, NHIF and PIN numbers.
·         HR administration, such as leave management, maintenance of staff records.
·         Encouraging diversity through appropriate HR policies.
·         Inter-departmental staff training delivery.
·         Participating in staff discipline processes and management of conflict and bereavement.
·         Other related duties as may be assigned by the HR manager

Requirements

·         Disciplined person with self initiative
·         Able to work in a multi-cultural environment.
·         KCSE and Computer Literate
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to send their application and CV to kenyajobs@yandex.com by 30th January 2018

   

