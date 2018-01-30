Administration Clerk Job in Kenya

Responsibilities

· Providing general office support services like drafting a variety of correspondence and other form of communication.

· Assisting in recruitment – placing adverts, scheduling candidates for interviews and helping in selecting the ideal candidates.

· Updating the staff list for resignations, transfers, change of designation and new staff.

· Coordinating the exit/clearing process of staff who resign or are dismissed.

· Implementing Human Resource strategies, policies, procedures and guidelines designed to achieve the institution’s strategic goals and vision.

· Information management & archiving/ filing for HR related issues.

· Ensuring that all employees have N.S.S.F, NHIF and PIN numbers.

· HR administration, such as leave management, maintenance of staff records.

· Encouraging diversity through appropriate HR policies.

· Inter-departmental staff training delivery.

· Participating in staff discipline processes and management of conflict and bereavement.

· Other related duties as may be assigned by the HR manager

Requirements

· Disciplined person with self initiative

· Able to work in a multi-cultural environment.

· KCSE and Computer Literate

How to Apply