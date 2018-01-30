Administration Clerk Job in Kenya

Administration Clerk Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:29
Responsibilities
· Providing general office support services like drafting a variety of correspondence and other form of communication.
· Assisting in recruitment – placing adverts, scheduling candidates for interviews and helping in selecting the ideal candidates.
· Updating the staff list for resignations, transfers, change of designation and new staff.
· Coordinating the exit/clearing process of staff who resign or are dismissed.
· Implementing Human Resource strategies, policies, procedures and guidelines designed to achieve the institution’s strategic goals and vision.
· Information management & archiving/ filing for HR related issues.
· Ensuring that all employees have N.S.S.F, NHIF and PIN numbers.
· HR administration, such as leave management, maintenance of staff records.
· Encouraging diversity through appropriate HR policies.
· Inter-departmental staff training delivery.
· Participating in staff discipline processes and management of conflict and bereavement.
· Other related duties as may be assigned by the HR manager
Requirements
· Disciplined person with self initiative
· Able to work in a multi-cultural environment.
· KCSE and Computer Literate
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to send their application and CV to kenyajobs@yandex.com by 30th January 2018