55 Field Officers Jobs in Kenya

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA)

Aspirations Project

Vacant Position: Field Officer

(55 Positions)

Reporting To: Associate Field Manager

Start Date: ASAP

Location: Siaya

Duration: 2 Months

Deadline to Apply: 26th January, 2018

Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.

IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.

We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: Development assistance tends to focus on the `external’ constraints that poor people face while largely ignoring `internal’ ones.

However social psychology suggests that poor people sense of self-efficacy and control may be beaten down by the nature of living in poverty, limiting the options they consider.

The project aims to do a randomized control trial to examine the combined effect of lifting external and internal constraints simultaneously, providing a cash transfer and an intervention to boost poor people’s sense of self-efficacy and alter their understanding of their opportunities, encouraging poor people to set and pursue their own goals without directing their choices.

The research will test if a brief, standardized psychological intervention can alter psychological outcomes and future-orientated behaviors in a developing country and examine if such interventions can enhance the already-known benefits of cash transfers.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Administer surveys and interviews

· Complete scheduled activities each day in a timely manner

· Assist with data entry in the office

· Work with Senior Field Officer and Field Manager to achieve daily targets

· Establish a good relationship with local administration and respondents in the area study

· Complete other duties as assigned by Field Manager, Senior Field Officer

· Provide feedback daily on activities in the field

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelors’ degree in social sciences, health, economics, business administration and other relevant fields

· Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, Kiswahili and Luo

· Experience with data collection, especially with surveyCTO or Open Data Kit (ODK)

· Basic computer knowledge and skills

· Ability to comfortably work with groups

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer- Aspirations Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA