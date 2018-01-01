52 NGO Jobs in Kenya – APHRC

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit, non-governmental organization that carries out high quality, policy-relevant research on population, health and education issues facing sub- Saharan Africa.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action to improve the lives of all Africans.

APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Assistant to support the implementation of a small-scale qualitative research project under its Late Life Generativity in Deprived Urban Contexts for a period of two months.

Key Responsibilities

· Comprehensive search, identification and collation of relevant bodies of literature on later life generativity

· Organization of stakeholder consultations in Korogocho and Viwandani

Qualifications and Experience

· Master’s degree in a social science discipline

· Proven experience and aptitude in the conduct of literature searchers and reviews

· Excellent written communication skills

· Experience in the organization of field activities

· Willingness to take initiative, multi-task, and to work collaboratively as part of a team





Team Leaders

6 Positions

Minimum qualifications:

· Minimum of bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Be familiar with and proficient in computer applications including use of MS Excel, MS Word and MS PowerPoint.

· Have proven experience in research work (quantitative and qualitative data collection).

· Experience in electronic data collection.

· Previous experience in supervising survey activities.

· Be a resident of one of the four counties: Kilifi, Makueni, Kajiado or Uasin Gishu County.

· Be fluent in English and Kiswahili.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Previous engagement with APHRC or MSL will be an added advantage.

· Must be available full time for training and during the entire data collection period (January to March 2018).

Field Interviewers

45 Positions

Minimum qualifications:

· Should have completed secondary education with a minimum of grade C+ (Plus) in KCSE.

· Be familiar with and proficient in computer applications including use of MS Excel, MS Word and MS PowerPoint.

· Have proven experience in research work (quantitative and/or qualitative data collection).

· Experience in electronic data collection.

· Be a resident of one of the four counties: Kilifi, Makueni, Kajiado or Uasin Gishu County.

· Be fluent in English and Kiswahili.

· Possess strong interpersonal, communication (written and oral) and facilitation skills.

· Previous engagement with APHRC or MSL is an added advantage.

· Must be available full time for training and during the entire data collection period (January to March 2018).

Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV with contacts of three referees. Indicate on the cover letter both your county of origin and county in which you currently live.

Applications should reach us by close of business on 26 January 2018.

All applications should be submitted via e-mail as ATTACHMENTS to cvs@flexi-personnel.com

Please indicate ‘FIELD INTERVIEWER OR TEAM LEADER iMLANGO EVALUATION’ on the email subject.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.