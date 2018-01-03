3 Accounts Assistants Jobs in Kenya

Accounts Assistants

Job Grade: EACC “9”

Ref: EACC/F&P/ACCII/7

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is established under Section 3 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act No. 22 of 2011, pursuant to article (79) of the Constitution of Kenya.

The Mandate of the Commission is to combat and prevent corruption through law enforcement, preventive measures, education and promotion of standards and best practices of Integrity, Ethics and Anti-Corruption.

Reporting to the Deputy Director – Finance and Accounts through the Principal Accountant

Responsibilities

· Maintaining Petty cash to ensure proper utilization of funds

· Verifying and examining vouchers in accordance with laid down rules and regulations.

· Examining vouchers and authenticating expenditures in the department to reduce losses of resources through frauds

· Assisting in primary data entry and routine accounting work

· Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filing systems

· Safekeeping of invoices, miscellaneous receipts, imprest warrant books and cash book

· Processing and payment of imprest warrants and other expenditure claims

· Carrying out bank reconciliation statement

· Assisting in generating procurement plans and budgets

· Posting and balancing daily cash and bank transaction in the cash book

· Assisting in maintenance of updated fixed asset listing

· Ensuring availability of cash float in the office

· Carrying out banking transactions i.e. Make Deposits, Withdrawals, Sign cheques, Statement Request, CBK endorsers

· Receiving and Receipt of unspent imprest and proceeds from sale of tender/items

· Analysing surrender documents to ensure correctness and clearance of imprest debt holders

· Invoicing and payment of imprest warrants and vouchers in IFMIS System.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:

· Minimum relevant working experience of 5 years;

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:-Commerce ( Accounting /Finance Option), Economics, Business Administration, Business Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (CPA K);

· Member of ICPAK;

· Proficiency in accounting software (any ERP) and MS Suite and other computer applications;

· Relevant professional qualifications;

· Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.

Important Notice:

In addition to the qualifications set above applicants must further obtain clearances from the following:

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

· Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

· Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

· Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

· Registration and good standing in relevant Professional Bodies

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria should complete EACC Form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of ID, academic/ professional certificates, clearances and testimonials.

All applications must be made online and will be acknowledged via an email.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

To be considered applications should be received not later than 26th January, 2018 at 5.00pm

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification