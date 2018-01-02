2FM presenter JEREMY ODHIAMBO (Saliva Vic) laid to rest in his home in Gem, Siaya County (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - P opular radio presenter, Jeremy Odhiambo, was laid to rest at his father’s home village of Dudi in Gem, Siaya County.





Jeremy also known as Saliva Vic, passed on December 31st, 2017 at a South B hospital after he suffered acute liver failure.





He had hitherto opened up about his struggle with depression and never missed an opportunity to encourage those dealing with the condition.





May he rest in peace.





