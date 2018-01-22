22 Government Jobs in Kenya - Ministry of Defense

Mechanical

JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 10 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer. An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Welder





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 4 POSTS

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer.

Duties entail use of basic arc and gas welding, metal cutting, marking out work pieces and cleaning of work place.

Electrician





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 4 POSTS

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre, the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer. An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

Carpenter





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 4 POSTS

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer. An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC2 (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with certified copies of the required certificates. The application form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke

Completed application forms should reach the

Cabinet Secretary’s office

Ministry of Defence,

P.O. Box 40668 -00100,

NAIROBI

or hand delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road, on or before 8th January, 2018.