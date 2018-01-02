2 Office Assistants Jobs in Kenya

Office Assistant III (Artisan)

Job Grade: EACC “12”

Ref: EACC/HR &ADM/OA III/5

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is established under Section 3 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act No. 22 of 2011, pursuant to article (79) of the Constitution of Kenya.

The Mandate of the Commission is to combat and prevent corruption through law enforcement, preventive measures, education and promotion of standards and best practices of Integrity, Ethics and Anti-Corruption.

The Commission invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following positions:

Reporting to the Deputy Director – Administration through the Assistant Director – Administration

Responsibilities

· Responsible for repair and maintenance works in Carpentry, Electric, Masonry, Welding, Painting and Plumbing.

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:

· Minimum of 3 years of relevant working experience in a busy environment;

· Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education;

· Government Trade Test Grade III and above from a recognized Institution in any of the following areas: carpentry and joinery, electrical wiring, masonry, plumbing, metal fabrication and welding;

· Demonstrated ability to multi-task in more than one trade/ speciality;

· Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and result;

· Certificate in computer applications will be an added advantage.

Important Notice:

In addition to the qualifications set above applicants must further obtain clearances from the following:

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

· Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

· Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

· Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

· Registration and good standing in relevant Professional Bodies

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria should complete EACC Form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of ID, academic/ professional certificates, clearances and testimonials.

All applications must be made online and will be acknowledged via an email.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

To be considered applications should be received not later than 26th January, 2018 at 5.00pm

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification