2 Administrative Assistants Jobs in Kenya

Africa Nazarene University (ANU) is an accredited Private Christian University sponsored by the Church of Nazarene International, which follows the Wesleyan Holiness Tradition.

It integrates faith with learning to produce well rounded individuals who are able to meet challenges of their times.

Senior Administrative Assistant – Marketing

(2 Positions)

The University is looking for qualified persons to fill the position of Senior Administrative Assistant (Marketing), reporting to the Marketing Officer.

This role consistently seeks to enhance marketing effectiveness through the best in class application of marketing data, analytics and creative testing to inform campaign strategy and objectives and to track, optimize and report on the performance.

It also involves the development of university advertising strategies, implementation of and evaluation of ad campaign overall performance.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities

· With guidance from the Marketing Officer and in line with the strategic plan, prepare operational plans for brand building and student enrollment; including setting targets, mapping recruitment activities, budgeting.

· Implement student recruitment activities which include; planning and executing student drives and student activities aimed at creating awareness, boosting enrollment and raising the University profile.

· Drive brand loyalty and interest through all social media platforms by keeping the audiences engaged through generation of captivating content and offering exceptional experience.

· Drive brand awareness through development of suitable programs that attract stakeholder interest that lead to the building of the ANU brand.

· Development of innovative and effective advertising campaigns by ensuring that the message projected portrays the company image and reaches target audiences.

· Lead the marketing research effort through the analyzing customer preferences, trends, profiles and competitor analysis.

· Develop suitable data collection tools for gathering of intelligence and mining the data to influence decisions.

· Monitor regional and local market trends and ensure that all opportunities are optimized to penetrate new markets.

Minimum Requirements

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and a minimum of 5 years of working experience in marketing and sales. MBA Qualification is a plus but not a must.

· Experience in successfully executing conversion and sales strategies

· Must be great communicator with the ability to provide a clear and persuasive pitch.

· Must be results driven, goal oriented and proactive.

· Must have experience working with data to develop insights and trends for decision making.

· Must be conversant with social media tools.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Results oriented with the ability to successfully deliver on sales, financial and customer satisfaction outcomes.

· Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, as well as demonstrated ability to proactively and effectively work in a team environment

· Decision making, problem solving with strong negotiation skills

· Professional maturity and enthusiasm

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to:

The Vice-Chancellor

Africa Nazarene University

P.O. Box 53067 – 00200

Nairobi

Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of certificates, names and contacts of three referees, and should reach the office not later than Thursday, 8th February, 2018.

The applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Applications could also be dropped at the Nairobi, CBD Campus – Aghro House, Moi Avenue.