2 Administrative Assistant Jobs in Kenya
Our Client is looking for 2 Administrative Assistants to be based in their Nyeri office.
Responsibilities
· Custodian of office petty cash
· Keeping the Office Clean and Organized
· Receiving Calls and handling queries
· Handling walk-in customers and closing walk in sales.
· Handling all incoming mail (Physical mail and email)
· Maintaining supplier and customer database in soft copy.
· Monthly submission of Statutory Returns (NHIF, NSSF, PAYE)
· Payroll Processing (preparation of payslips for employees)
· Processing all supplier payments.
· Preparing and processing all customer invoices and payments.
· Following up on payments from customers.
· Daily Sales reconciliation (office sales and riders). Preparation of daily sales report for the company
· Co-ordinate with company riders for collections and deliveries.
· Allocate and manage rider delivery schedule on a daily basis to ensure balance and efficiency of deliveries.
· Performing any other duties that may be assigned.
Requirements
· Minimum Education level: High school (Must have atleast grade B in both English and Mathematics).
· One year working experience
· Good IT Skills Ms Office suite (Word, Excel)
· CPA I or II is an added advantage
· Organized and responsible
· Good multi-tasker with attention to detail
· Ability to meet strict deadlines
· Efficient and a quick learner
· Well presented and good Customer Service Skills
How to Apply
All applications should be done on or before close of business 18th January 2018 on link below;Please state your current and expected salary. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.