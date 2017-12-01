You are an embarrassment to UHURU/ RUTO - MATIANGI told to resign over the fake 2017 KCSE exam results

You are an embarrassment to UHURU/ RUTO - MATIANGI told to resign over the fake 2017 KCSE exam resultsPolitics 09:13
Wednesday December 27, 2017 - Three opposition MPs have asked Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, to resign immediately to allow space for a comprehensive audit of the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) exams.
Addressing journalists on Wednesday, lawmakers Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Walter Owino (Awendo) said if Matiangi refuses to resign within seven days, they will table a motion in Parliament to impeach him.
The MPs also said that they want Parliament to be recalled to discuss the exam results.
The legislators said they have...
