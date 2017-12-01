You are an embarrassment to UHURU/ RUTO - MATIANGI told to resign over the fake 2017 KCSE exam results

Wednesday December 27 , 2017 - Three opposition MPs have asked Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, to resign immediately to allow space for a comprehensive audit of the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) exams.





Addressing journalists on Wednesday , lawmakers Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Walter Owino (Awendo) said if Matiangi refuses to resign within seven days , they will table a motion in Parliament to impeach him.





The MPs also said that they want Parliament to be recalled to discuss the exam results.





The legislators said they have...



