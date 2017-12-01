Yes I do! 2 Kenyan G@YS exchange vows, One is a Priest from Embu (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 05:33
Thursday, 28 December 2017 - 2 Kenyan g@ys recently exchanged vows in a private ceremony that took place in the house.
One of the g@ys, the guy in a white shirt with a bee logo, is said to be a priest from Runyenjes, Embu.
They exchanged wedding rings and cut a cake and then splashed the photos on social media.
This is madness.
See photos in the next page
Page 1 2