Yellow yellow LADY shares evidence that Citizen TV’s SWALEH MDOE has been smashing her “NUNU” (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - A social media slay queen has shared evidence that there’s something going on between her and Citizen TV’s Swaleh Mdoe.





She shared photos hanging out with Swaleh in different locations including lunch dates.





In some of the posts, she describes the popular Swahili anchor as “Bae”.





Swaleh Mdoe is married but his special appetite for women is known in the media circles.





He is alleged to have impregnated several ladies and dumped them.





Sometime back, a young lady took him to court for neglecting his parental responsibility after impregnating her.





See photos that the yellow yellow lady shared to prove there’s something going on between her and Swaleh Mdoe in the next page



