When you take a Slay Queen out and she asks for Shisha after the Government ban - HILARIOUS!

Friday, 29 December 2017
Friday, 29 December 2017 - Kenyans are known to be creative and don’t waste time to give a trending topic a comic treatment.
Barely 24 hours after the Government banned the sale and smoking of Shisha in the country, these guys are already making hilarious videos on the matter.
From now henceforth, the name shisha will be sending people scampering for safety.
Watch the video below.
Kenyans though 😂😂😂😂 sheesha ban ata haijakaa 24 hrs then this already pic.twitter.com/7tP0g6uG3T— Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) December 29, 2017
