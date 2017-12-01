When bullying goes wrong! This guy thought he had found his victim but he was stunned (VIDEO)

Friday, 29 December 2017 - Bullies are known to pick on those who they perceive as weak but that assumption has had many bullies humiliated.





Like in this video, the bully picked on the frail boy who was clearly minding his own but he was stunned when the would be victim turned the tables.





The bully didn’t know he had picked on the wrong guy and was knocked out.





Watch the video by clicking the link below.



