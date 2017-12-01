We will reject MATIANGI’s name in Parliament id he is appointed into the new Cabinet - NASA MP tell UHURU/ RUTO

..Matiang'i rushed to release them.





Speaking on Sunday , Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, says Matiang'i has messed the education sector with his swift reforms without considering the fate of kids.





“Matiang'i is overplaying things in a way to make Kenyans think he is the best but he is a disaster.”





“He should not head the Education Ministry.”





“There has been an unnecessary rush by the CS on exams and other reforms.”





“These are messing up the lives of our children,” Savula said.





President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to name his Cabinet in early January and Matiang’i is among CSs who will retain their seats.



