We will push for secession until RAILA becomes President, if they say no, we leave KIKUYUs in their own country - JUMWA

, 08:19

Saturday December 23, 2017 - Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has said the push for secession will only come to an end when National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, will be sworn in as ‘President’ through the established People’s Assembly.


Speaking during the an award ceremony for top KCPE candidates at her Kakuyuni home in Malindi on Friday, Ms Jumwa said time has come when citizens have to decide to exercise their democratic powers at the grassroot level.

Jumwa said electoral and historical injustices in…

Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    23 December 2017 at 08:22

    Hii kichaa yako itaisha hivi karibuni.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno