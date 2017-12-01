Utazaa lini? Kenyans troll gospel singer DK KWENYE BEAT after these PHOTOs emerged, “Ni kama ana mimba”.

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - Fading gospel singer Dk Kwenye Beat should enrol for a gym if he cares about his health.





Photos of DK looking like a pregnant woman emerged online and Kenyans on social media have been trolling him.





Some wonder how he satisfies his girlfriend with all that weight.





Look at these photos of DK that have been going round on social media in the next page.





DK enda gym please.



