UHURU’s lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI‏ comes to the rescue of broke ex-Arsenal star, EMMANUEL EBOUE.

Wednesday, 27 December 2017 - Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue, left the world of football in shock after revealing that he’s struggling to make ends meet after losing everything to his gold-digger ex-wife.









Turkish giants, Galatasaray, whom he joined in 2011 from Arsenal, have since offered him a coaching role with the U-14s while the Gunners confirmed that they are ‘exploring ways to help’





City Lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, is willing to offer him legal services pro bono after he admitted he can no longer afford a lawyer as he tries to salvage some of his assets set to..



