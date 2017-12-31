UHURU/ RUTO please, sack NTSA Director, FRANCIS MEJA! The guy is a humongous moron and a grim reaper

UHURU/ RUTO please, sack NTSA Director, FRANCIS MEJA! The guy is a humongous moron and a grim reaperNews, Politics 11:48
Sunday December 31, 2017 - Over the last 3 weeks, over 350 lives have been lost in accidents in our Kenya n roads.
If the trend coontinues, it means that in a year more than 6,000 Kenyans would die in accidents that could have been avoided.
First, I have a nasty experience with National Trasport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials at Salgaa along Nakuru Eldoret highway.
The officials are…
