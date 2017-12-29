UHURU congratulates GEORGE OPONG WEAH after he was elected Liberian President in a repeat Presidential Election

UHURU congratulates GEORGE OPONG WEAH after he was elected Liberian President in a repeat Presidential ElectionNews, Politics 04:21
Friday December 29, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated soccer great and billionaire, George Weah, after he was elected President of Liberia.
In a statement on Thursday, Uhuru lauded the people of Liberia for the peaceful poll and offered his support to the new Head of State.
Weah is set to succeed incumbent, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, next month making it the…
