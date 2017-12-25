UHURU can go ahead and kill me and eat my body if that will please him - RAILA says as he swears he will be sworn in

Monday December 25, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to kill him because he will soon be sworn in as President.





Speaking in Mahanga village, Vihiga County on Saturday during the burial of 16 people who died in a road accident at Kamukuywa bridge, Bungoma County, Raila maintained that he will not be breaking any law by being sworn in.





"Our steering committee will tomorrow release timetable for the swearing in.”





“I am ready to die if that is what will…



