UHURU can go ahead and kill me and eat my body if that will please him - RAILA says as he swears he will be sworn in

UHURU can go ahead and kill me and eat my body if that will please him - RAILA says as he swears he will be sworn in00:00
…bring electoral justice," Raila told mourners.
"Uhuru Kenyatta thinks that we have given up on swearing in.”
“I want to tell him that we are running out of patience on electoral reforms." Raila added.
Last week, Raila said no one will stop him from being sworn-in as 'President'.
“I am going to carry the Bible.”
“Nobody will stop me from carrying the Bible,” he said.
“It is better to stand up for the truth and die for something than for nothing." he added
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2